College Athletics: Pac-12 football may be back, but not all the revenue will be

The return of football isn't likely to make a dramatic dent in the losses athletic departments across the Pac-12 will ultimately incur because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Faced with large budget shortfalls, most schools in the league have already resorted to layoffs, furloughs, and cutting some sports entirely.

At Utah, football coach Kyle Whittingham and basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak took salary cuts to help offset up to $60 million in projected losses. Athletic director Mark Harlan said the Utes are still dealing with “significant financial challenges.”

One reason: as of now, none of the Pac-12 football games will have fans in attendance. That said, any help — like television revenue — is welcomed.

“Obviously, we have a chance to have more revenue than maybe we would have thought of a few weeks ago. So we’re going to continue to adhere to our budget and into all the policies that we put in place to manage our way through this, knowing that there could be a light here at the end of the tunnel that we’ll have more revenue that we weren’t necessarily counting on,” Harlan said.