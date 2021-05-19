College Athletics: Pac-12 picks MGM executive Kliavkoff as next commissioner

Instead, the Pac-12's next commissioner — much like its last —- comes to the conference with no previous experience as an administrator in college sports.

“With today's announcement, I believe that I am transitioning from the best job in entertainment to the best job in sports,” Kliavkoff said in a video conference with reporters. “I made this jump because I'm passionate about the mission of the Pac-12 Conference, to drive financial results, to protect and expand scholarships and support the other educational goals of our member institutions.”

That the Pac-12 found its new commissioner in Las Vegas is no coincidence.

The conference has been building a foothold in Las Vegas as it becomes a hot spot for sports, with two relatively new professional teams (the Golden Knights of the NHL and Raiders of the NFL) and a brand new football stadium.

The Pac-12 has already been staging its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Las Vegas, and its football championship is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season.

Kliavkoff said he has three priorities when he formally takes over as commissioner July 1.