College Athletics: Virus impacts Stanford in sports across board

“Frustration doesn't do anything for me,” Shaw said.

He understands the questions that were asked so many times as he served on two different committees months ago evaluating the situation for sports: “Should we?" and “Can we?”

“The ‘should we’ is always answered by the student-athletes,” Shaw said Wednesday, speaking on Zoom from Seattle. “When things like this come up where the county of Santa Clara, in their efforts to stem the tide of this virus, made a decision to try to save lives, to try to help the people in this community. So, should we continue to play? Should we find a way to play? Our student-athletes have worked extremely hard and been through a lot from last March when we couldn't finish spring football. Talked to our student-athletes, and they want to play."

The Cardinal aren't the only Bay Area team on the move in light of the restrictions in Santa Clara County.

The second-ranked Stanford women's basketball team will no longer have home games Friday and Sunday against the Washington schools, though the team hopes to play them soon somewhere else. In the meantime, they have scheduled a game at UNLV on Saturday against former Stanford player and assistant coach Lindy La Rocque, who is in her first year coaching the Rebels.