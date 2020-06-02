College Athletics: Yoder makes new move as athletic director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since moving to Napa 18 years ago, Karen Yoder has had three jobs as softball head coach and two as athletic director that have forced her to be a super commuter at times.

She’s known mostly for being the UC Davis head coach from 2005-2014, when the Aggies transitioned from NCAA Division II to Division I. After taking the Napa High helm in 2015, she ended her 18-year coaching career and began a new one as an athletic director.

Since serving as AD at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School from 2015-18, Yoder has had her longest commute – a three-hour round trip on good days – the last two years while serving as AD at Mission Community College in Santa Clara.

On July 1, her drive will be less than half that when she takes over as Director of Athletics at California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo.

“I was born in the Bay Area and have always been labeled a commuter. The shortest commute I have recorded was the two years of an eight-minute commute to Napa Valley College,” she said of when she coached the Storm in 2003 and 2004.