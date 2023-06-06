STANFORD — Saborn Campbell tripled and scored the go-ahead run, Malcolm Moore added a two-run home run and Stanford beat Texas A&M 7-1 on Monday night to win the Stanford Regional.

Top-seeded Stanford (42-17) won its third straight regional and 23rd overall. The Cardinal will be shooting for their 19th College World Series appearance when they square off against Texas in the super-regional opener. Stanford won back-to-back titles in 1987-88 and finished as the runners-up in 2000-01 and 2003.

Texas A&M (38-27), the No. 2 seed, fell short of winning back-to-back regional titles. The Aggies made their seventh CWS appearance last season.

The teams traded home runs in the second inning. Jace LaViolette, who had three the team's seven hits, homered to give Texas A&M the lead. It lasted until Braden Montgomery went deep. It was all Stanford after that.

Campbell hit a one-out triple down the right-field line — his first extra-base hit of the season — and scored on a ground out by No. 9 hitter Temo Becerra, giving the Cardinal a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Moore homered to drive in Montgomery, who reached on a single and stole second, for a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

Campbell beat out an infield hit and scored on a ground out by Tommy Troy in the seventh. Troy went 12-for-21 in the regional with three home runs and 11 RBIs. Campbell and Becerra had RBI singles in the eighth.

Quinn Mathews (9-4), the Pac-12 pitcher of the year, pitched four shutout innings in relief to get the win. Mathews, who threw 114 pitches in a seven-inning start in a 13-2 victory over San Jose State on Friday, allowed five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Ryan Bruno struck out the side in the ninth.

Nathan Dettmer (1-4) took the loss, yielding four runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.