It was about as perfect a day as it gets for baseball – sunny, with temperatures in the mid-70s, a light breeze. All in all, very comfortable.
It was Thursday, April 18, and Storm Field, where Napa Valley College plays, was just about game-ready as the home team took batting practice and did other pre-game work.
It was 12:10 p.m., two hours and 20 minutes before first pitch of a Bay Valley Conference game against Laney College-Oakland. As different songs played over the sound system, NVC players fielded grounders, were shagging fly balls in the outfield, played catch and got in their swings.
“I want to go out there and give everything I have, every single game, and every single practice. That’s just my mentality,” said Stefan Raeth, a freshman who pitches and plays shortstop and second base for Napa Valley, “and I know that the only way I can do that is by being on the field, practicing nonstop.
“It’s hard. Knowing that there’s not going to be a practice on the field, just because of a little rain is really annoying. But that’s just how this season has been. It’s been a work-through-it-season.”
The winter rains and unplayable conditions – particularly in right field – forced head coach Dan Parker, his staff and the players to practice indoors, in the school gymnasium, in the racquetball area and on the blacktop area, and to play its games away from home for much of the season.
“It definitely stinks for all of us as a team,” said Clayton Espino, a sophomore catcher. “It’s just a real bummer. This rain really just put a damper on our season. I was in swim trunks in right field, swimming one day. We’ve just kind of accepted it as a team and realized that it’s not going to get any better. We’ve just got to roll with it. When you’re playing all road games for a whole week and you’re just on the road, it definitely gets guys tired.”
The rainy weather caused standing water in areas of both the outfield and infield. One of the key issues at Storm Field is drainage. There were very few practices on the field once the season began in January.
“It’s been a long grind,” said Raeth, who went to Acalanes High School-Lafayette. “Our first game of the year, you could just see all of our timing was off. You could see how far behind we were every single team. We weren’t prepared – we couldn’t hit and we couldn’t throw strikes. It’s tough. That’s probably been the hardest part – the rainy weather. And then you see the flooding. The rain was just nonstop.”
Once the weather improved, Napa Valley finally got to play at home – and play it did. The Storm won all five of its home games, including Friday’s finale, 10-9, over Yuba on a lead-off, walk-off home run by Trent Davis (2 for 5, two RBIs) in the bottom of the ninth.
Also with hits for the Storm were Tyler Peters (2 for 4, double, RBI, walk, run), Benny Jaramillo (2 for 3, double, RBI, two walks, run), Carter Pennington (2 for 3, two walks), Joseph Bogdan (1 for 4, RBI), Antonio Diaz (1 for 4, walk, run) and Noah Wallen (1 for 5, RBI, run). Hunter Leavitt walked twice and scored once, and Espino scored a run.
The Storm finished seventh out of eight teams in the BVC with an 8-13 record, and 11-20 overall. After a 3-15 start, NVC won eight of its last 13 games.
“We have the talent,” said Espino. “We have the skills this year.”
“I think not having the opportunity to be on our field for practice and get the reps that we need to get better, that’s the toughest thing for these guys,” said Parker said on April 18. “We do get an opportunity to play and spend a lot of time here in the fall. So there’s a comfort level there. Obviously, we play really well here.”
With Storm Field unplayable, Napa Valley was the designated home team for games at Santa Rosa Junior College and Solano Community College earlier in the season.
“At the beginning, in January and February, it was rough for everyone, because of the rain, and because we hadn’t had the live at-bats,” Espino pointed out. “It’s just the rain and not having a field that kind of put a damper on everything. I think our coaching staff is one of the best – just being there and supporting us, even though we’re in a rough situation.”
Espino plans to transfer to Kansas Wesleyan University, an NAIA school that plays in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“I’m just blessed to play baseball and I’m here to play baseball,” said Espino, a graduate of Armijo-Fairfield. “It’s just a blessing to be out here every day.”
Parker said he expects at least 10 players to transfer out to four-year colleges after the season.
“We spend a lot of time on that and do a really good job of placing our kids at four-year schools when they’re done playing here,” the coach said. “These kids represent the school. We only bring in good students. We’re bringing in really good athletes. We’re bringing in really good baseball players.”
The baseball program at Napa Valley typically has more than 50 players involved in the fall. There were 30 players on the roster this spring.
As a team, NVC finished with a .269 batting average, .348 on-base percentage, and .353 slugging percentage. The Storm averaged 5.5 runs per game.
The team’s top hitters – among those who played in at least 26 games – were Espino (.366, four doubles, 15 RBIs), Pennington (.341, nine doubles, one home run, 25 RBIs), Peters (.338, nine doubles, four home runs, 25 RBIs), Diaz (.240, five doubles, 16 RBIs), Raeth (.274, six doubles, one home run, one triple, 16 RBIs), Davis (.242, 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 20 RBIs), Wallen (.154, one double, one triple, one home run, 14 RBIs), Leavitt (.204, three doubles, eight RBIs) and Bogdan (.273, six doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs).
Also appearing in games were local products Freddy Tenbrink of American Canyon (3 for 16, two walks, RBI, run scored), Sean Quinn of Trinity Prep (1 for 7) and pitcher Felipe Gonzalez of Napa High (29 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts, 28 walks, 7.14 ERA).
“The group that we have is very physical, very strong minded,” Parker said. “One thing that really attracted me to some of these kids and bringing them in and playing baseball – they’re not afraid of competing. A big part of them coming here is they know that we’re going to put them in a position where they’re going to be able to play in the future and go to a good school. As long as we keep doing that, I feel good about what I’m doing.”