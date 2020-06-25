College Baseball: Vintage High grad MacNichols chasing Santa Clara's home run record

Santa Clara years

MacNichols graduated from Santa Clara, earning a degree in finance. He is looking at pursuing a master’s in marketing next year.

The Broncos were off to a solid start this past spring, with a 12-5 record, when the season was canceled.

“The season, obviously, didn’t end up as we wanted it,” said MacNichols. “When we first heard the news, it really did hurt. We were meshing as a team and we were having success on the field. It was a good start to the season, for sure. I think the biggest thing was that we were just winning games. It was fun to see this new group of guys come together and put it together and figure out how to win.”

He is looking forward to playing next year for Santa Clara.

“We’re ready to finish what we started. And I think this season was the start of it,” he said. “It kind of makes us feel like we have unfinished business with everything going on, everything that happened being 12-5. To get that ripped away from us, makes most of us all that eager to come back. That just shows you kind of how badly people want to stay here and how much they enjoy it.”