College Basketball: Antecevic, Kelly help Cal rally, beat Utah 72-63

SALT LAKE CITY — Grant Antecevic scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Andre Kelly had 11 points and nine rebounds, and California rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Utah 72-63 on Saturday night.
Makale Foreman had 12 points and Jarred Hyder scored 11 for Cal (7-8, 2-6 Pac-12).
Foreman hit a 3-pointer before Hyder made back-to-back layups in a 7-0 run to open the second half that pulled the Golden Bears within five, and a couple minutes later Ryan Betley hit a 3-pointer and then made 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to spark a 17-4 spurt that gave Cal the lead for good. Kuany Kuany hit a 3 to cap the spurt and made it 46-42 with 12 minutes to play.
Antecevic scored 10 points — including back-to-back 3s — in a 14-4 run that pushed the lead into double figures with six minutes to go.
Timmy Allen scored 26 points and Pelle Larsson added 12 for Utah (5-6, 2-5).
Cal made just three of its first 18 field-goal attempts and trailed by as many as 15 points before going into the break trailing 34-22. The Bears, however, shot 59% (17 of 29) from the field, including 6 of 13 from behind the arc, in the second half.
Utah made 1 of 12 from 3-point range after halftime.
Gonzaga 73, Saint Mary's 59
MORAGA — McKeon Pavilion is typically one of Gonzaga's toughest conference road stops, so it certainly felt strange devoid of all those raucous fans.
Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start with a surge to end the first half, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary's 73-59 on Saturday night for its 18th straight victory spanning the past two seasons.
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the South Bay shook the gym early in the second half. Play continued with no disruption with the cardboard cutouts still smiling in the fold-back chairs behind the benches.
“It’s definitely hard. This place is usually rocking,” Gonzaga forward Drew Timme said. “I think we have to do a better job of creating our own energy.”
Joel Ayayi scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 West Coast Conference). They used a 21-5 run over the final 11:17 of the first half to build a 32-25 advantage — and the Gaels made just one of their last 16 shots to close the half.
Saint Mary's pulled to 56-48 on Dan Fotu's layup with 9:01 to play before another decisive Gonzaga burst, this time an 8-0 run. The Zags shot 53.8%.
Fotu scored 15 points and Logan Johnson added 12 for the cold-shooting Gaels (9-5, 0-3). They shot 34.9%. Forward Kyle Bowen fouled out with 4:01 left.
Gonzaga's smothering defense pushed the Gaels right up against the 30-second clock early, but Saint Mary's made 4 of its first 5 3-point tries.
“Not a pretty game for us, and Saint Mary’s deserves a lot of credit for that,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “I thought they did a good job of taking the fight to us, especially that first few minutes, then we kind of settled in."
The Zags are tied with Winthrop for the longest winning streak in the country. They ran the nation's best unbeaten streak at home to 46 against Pepperdine on Thursday night.
Saint Mary's scoring leader Tommy Kuhse had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting with seven assists. The short-handed Gaels brought energy on both ends early but couldn't sustain it for 40 minutes.
“You have to generate some points against those guys because they’re going to score,” Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett said. “We’ve been pretty good defensively this year. We only played seven guys, you can run out of juices a little bit. That was our best chance to win so we went with it. ... You have to score more. I don’t think you can hope to keep them under 60."
Johnson drew a big charge against Ayayi at the 13:31 mark of the first half as Saint Mary's built a 12-7 lead and the Zags started 2 of 7 from the floor. Kuhse took a charge late in the first half on an offensive foul by Jalen Suggs, who scored 14 points.
The Zags have won 19 of the last 23 in the series and are be 48-11 against. the Gaels in 22 seasons under Few.
For Saint Mary's, Bennett looks forward to the return of guard-forward Alex Ducas perhaps by late this month from a foot injury that has sidelined him the past seven games. The Gaels held the Zags to 4 of 11 from deep and committed just 10 turnovers for the second straight game.
Saint Mary’s visits Loyola Marymount on Thursday and Gonzaga hosts Pacific on Saturday.
BYU 72, San Francisco 63
SAN FRANCISCO — Richard Harward recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds and Alex Barcello had 19 points for BYU (11-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference) on Saturday. Gideon George added 12 points. Caleb Lohner had seven rebounds.
Khalil Shabazz had 30 points for the Dons (9-7, 3-3). Dzmitry Ryuny added 10 points.
Women
Stanford 82, Utah 54
SALT LAKE CITY — The No. 1 Cardinal held Utah without a field goal over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first quarter and the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third in Friday's rout.
“Utah has incredible shooters, so we knew we had to be up into them and take away their shots,” senior guard Kiana Williams said.
Williams helped make the defensive stinginess pay off on the other end. She scored 18 points and teammate Hannah Jump had 15 — both all on 3-pointers. Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range and Jump 5 for 10.
Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) was 14 for 36 overall from long range. The Cardinal improved to 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).
Williams scored three of her team’s first five baskets to give them an early spark.
“She is a tremendous team leader,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She really got us going.”
Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each had 14 points, and Pretchel added seven rebounds.
Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points, and Kennedy McQueen added 10 points and six rebounds. The Utes shot 41% from the field and struggled to adapt to relentless defensive pressure from Stanford during the first three quarters.
“They are the best team in the country,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “I’ve seen a lot of Top 10 teams this year so far, and they’re so good. They make you work for everything.”
Stanford opened the second half with a 16-1 run to make it 56-26. Williams fueled the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and Jump punctuated it with a 3-pointer that gave the Cardinal a 30-point lead.
Stanford finished with only nine turnovers. The Cardinal’s efficient offense made it easier to bury the Utes with stifling defense.
“Our ability to take care of the ball was really key,” VanDerveer said.
The Utes scored zero second-chance points on six offensive rebounds, while Stanford turned 15 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points. Overall, the Cardinal outrebounded Utah 38-30.
Hull, Jump, and senior forward Alyssa Jerome were all back on the court for Stanford after not playing in the Cardinal’s 70-63 victory over Oregon on Jan. 8. All three players sat out against the Ducks because of contact tracing after exposure to COVID-19 at Arizona State five days earlier.
All three played at least 20 minutes against the Utes on Friday. Hull and Jump both were key all-around contributors. In addition to scoring in double figures, each player also collected five rebounds and had two assists.
Hull said it was a relief to get back on the court after not being able to shoot or practice with the team during their quarantine.
“It taught me not to take any game for granted,” Hull said.
Stanford was to visit Colorado on Sunday, while Utah was to host California.