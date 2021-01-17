College Basketball: Antecevic, Kelly help Cal rally, beat Utah 72-63

Gonzaga's smothering defense pushed the Gaels right up against the 30-second clock early, but Saint Mary's made 4 of its first 5 3-point tries.

“Not a pretty game for us, and Saint Mary’s deserves a lot of credit for that,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “I thought they did a good job of taking the fight to us, especially that first few minutes, then we kind of settled in."

The Zags are tied with Winthrop for the longest winning streak in the country. They ran the nation's best unbeaten streak at home to 46 against Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Saint Mary's scoring leader Tommy Kuhse had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting with seven assists. The short-handed Gaels brought energy on both ends early but couldn't sustain it for 40 minutes.

“You have to generate some points against those guys because they’re going to score,” Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett said. “We’ve been pretty good defensively this year. We only played seven guys, you can run out of juices a little bit. That was our best chance to win so we went with it. ... You have to score more. I don’t think you can hope to keep them under 60."