College Basketball: Big West to reduce travel, ban fans at games

IRVINE — The Big West Conference will play 20 league games in men’s and women’s basketball under a modified format that will reduce travel during the coming season because of the coronavirus.

The league announced its schedules on Wednesday.

No spectators will be allowed at games initially, although the league said it will revisit that issue as the season progresses.

The traditional home-and-home round-robin schedule has been altered so that teams will play the same opponent on consecutive days at one site, with the majority of games being played on Friday and Saturday.

Each school's schedule will be played over 11 weeks, with a bye week built in. Games won't be rescheduled if a team needs to quarantine because of the coronavirus during the season. Tie-breaking procedures will be used at the end of the regular season.

Big West play will begin with back-to-back games on Dec. 27-28. The regular season will end on March 6. Men's and women's teams will play the same opponent at opposite venues.