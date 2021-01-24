College Basketball: Da Silva's buzzer-beater lifts Stanford over No. 24 UCLA

SANTA CRUZ — Oscar da Silva surveyed UCLA's defense and thought about hanging back to try a short jumper.
“They started yelling ‘Watch the lob, watch the lob,'” the Stanford senior said. “I just waited a little longer and the space opened up under the basket, and I went."
Da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford over No. 24 UCLA 73-72 on Saturday, ending the Bruins’ unbeaten streak in the Pac-12.
Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a lay-in off a set piece with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O’Connell’s feed from under the basket and banked the winning shot in with his left hand.
“When you grind a game out like that, it’s very rewarding when you win in the end,” da Silva said. "It couldn’t have come in more dramatic fashion.”
Jaiden Dalaire added 19 points, including a key steal and dunk with 1:39 remaining for the nomadic Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) in their first win over a ranked opponent in three tries this season.
“I knew exactly what I wanted to run,” Stanford coach Jarod Haase said. “Doesn’t mean it was going to work. We went over that play two days ago.”
It was also the play Stanford ran at the end of the first half when da Silva scored with 38 seconds left, and UCLA coach Mick Cronin was clearly frustrated by it.
“The same guys were in, gave up the same layup at the end of the first half. At the end of the day, it’s the coaches’ job to prepare for a play like that,” Cronin said. “We got what we deserved. Our defense and our defense adherence to the game plan and what we went over and over and over ... we had no business winning. We put ourselves in a horrible position with unacceptable, unacceptable mistakes.”
Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins (12-3, 8-1), including UCLA’s final 16 in the first half. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points.
Unable to play at Maples Pavilion this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stanford remained unbeaten in five games at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors’ G-League team.
The Cardinal made five free throws to start overtime but trailed 72-71 after Tyger Campbell’s three-point play with 5.5 seconds left.
UCLA’s Jalen Hill blocked a shot by Delaire, but Stanford got one last try when the ball went out of bounds off a Bruins player. Da Silva beat two defenders to McConnell’s pass for the winning shot.
The play was reviewed briefly before being confirmed.
Both teams missed a chance to win in regulation. Da Silva came up short on a layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining, and Campbell’s jumper from the left elbow hit the rim.
Juzang shot the Bruins out of their early funk with a career-high four 3-pointers over the final eight minutes of the first half. A sophomore transfer from Kentucky who missed the first four games this season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Juzang made seven consecutive shots as part of a 21-10 run to end the half.
Before Juzang went on his tear, UCLA had missed 13 of its first 17 shots.
The Bruins lacked rhythm early but seemed to pull out of it following Juzang’s outburst. They started overtime slow but were still in position to win following Campbell’s big play. Hard to blame the defense for da Silva’s game-winner, but this is one that will bother the Bruins for a while.
It was a gritty effort from the Cardinal, especially da Silva, who came up big with six points in overtime.
On Thursday, Stanford visits Arizona for the first of four consecutive road games and UCLA hosts No. 21 Oregon.
Women
No. 6 UCLA hands No. 5 Stanford second straight loss
SANTA CRUZ — Charisma Osborne had 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals and No. 6 UCLA handed No. 5 Stanford its second straight loss, 70-66 on Friday night.
Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), Natalie Chou had 12, and Emily Bessoir 11.
Stanford (11-2, 8-2), then ranked No. 1, lost 77-72 in overtime at Colorado on Sunday.
“I wanted to come out in this game and really just play freely and just play how I play," Osborne said. "Credit to my teammates for giving me a pep talk before the game when we were getting ready and just telling me that no one can guard me and giving me a lot of confidence.”
Added UCLA head coach Cori Close: “I just hugged her so tight after the game and just was like, ‘Look, you did it. You lived it. You earned the confidence now of what it means to be an elite player in big games on both sides of the ball, on the road. I can’t give you that confidence — you’ve got to earn it — but you sure earned a whole lot of confidence tonight.’”
Kiana Williams led the Cardinal with 19 points and five assists. Francesca Belibi had 14 points, Haley Jones added 12 points and five rebounds, and Lexie Hull had 11 points and six rebounds.
UCLA blew an 11-point lead in the second half, with Stanford rallying to tie at 66 with 1:47 remaining. Osborne hit two free throws with 1:23 remaining to put the Bruins back in front for good.
The Cardinal had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but Belibi committed the team’s 14th turnover with 13 seconds left and UCLA put the game away at the free throw line.
“Everyone on our team knows it’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘us,' Close praised. "I just thought there was so much selflessness on display tonight. That was the difference in the game — our toughness, togetherness, and our selflessness to be able to play whatever role is needed.”
The Bruins won their fourth straight game and improved to 3-2 against ranked opponents. UCLA dominated the boards, outrebounding Stanford 44-31, including a 21-7 advantage on the offensive glass, translating to an 18-6 edge in second-chance points.
The Cardinal lost consecutive games for just the fourth time since 2010. They fell to 3-1 against ranked opponents for the season. Despite the loss, Stanford has still held every opponent to under 78 points and 41.5% from the field. The Cardinal leads the series against UCLA 64-27.
Stanford was to host USC on Sunday in Santa Cruz. UCLA, which had a game scheduled at Cal on Sunday that was postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the Golden Bears’ program, hosts Arizona State on Friday.