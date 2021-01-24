College Basketball: Da Silva's buzzer-beater lifts Stanford over No. 24 UCLA

Stanford (11-2, 8-2), then ranked No. 1, lost 77-72 in overtime at Colorado on Sunday.

“I wanted to come out in this game and really just play freely and just play how I play," Osborne said. "Credit to my teammates for giving me a pep talk before the game when we were getting ready and just telling me that no one can guard me and giving me a lot of confidence.”

Added UCLA head coach Cori Close: “I just hugged her so tight after the game and just was like, ‘Look, you did it. You lived it. You earned the confidence now of what it means to be an elite player in big games on both sides of the ball, on the road. I can’t give you that confidence — you’ve got to earn it — but you sure earned a whole lot of confidence tonight.’”

Kiana Williams led the Cardinal with 19 points and five assists. Francesca Belibi had 14 points, Haley Jones added 12 points and five rebounds, and Lexie Hull had 11 points and six rebounds.

UCLA blew an 11-point lead in the second half, with Stanford rallying to tie at 66 with 1:47 remaining. Osborne hit two free throws with 1:23 remaining to put the Bruins back in front for good.