College Basketball: Delaire leads Stanford men past Arizona 73-64

TUCSON, Ariz. — Jaiden Delaire tied his career high with 21 points, 14 in the second half, as Stanford rallied late to defeat Arizona 73-64 on Thursday night.
The win marked Stanford's first win at the McKale Center, and first sweep of Arizona, since 2008. The Wildcats are now 115-15 at McKale.
Oscar da Silva added 17 points, Michael O'Connell a career-high 14 and Spencer Jones 10 for Stanford (10-5, 6-3 Pacific-12 Conference). Arizona (12-4, 6-4) saw a three-game win streak come to an end and lost for the third time at home this season.
Delaire, Jones and da Saliva combined to score 19 points in Stanford's 20-8 late-game surge as the Cardinal broke away from Arizona.
Delaire made his last four shots from the field and added a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left to keep Stanford's lead at seven points.
James Akinjo scored 17 with six assists to pace the Wildcats. Terrell Brown Jr. added 13 points, Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin 10 apiece.
Stanford outscored Arizona 34-14 on points in the paint in a game that was statistically nearly even otherwise.
Mathurin scored six in a 9-0 surge as Arizona grabbed a 51-46 lead at the midpoint of the second half. It matched the Wildcats largest lead of a game where — until the final seconds — they never trailed by more than seven.
Stanford plays next at at Arizona State on Saturday. Arizona is home against Cal on Saturday.
Arizona State 72, California 68
TEMPE, Ariz. — Remy Martin scored 19 points and Arizona State did just enough to beat California 72-68 on Thursday night to end a COVID-extended six-game losing streak that dated back to Dec. 13.
Jalen Graham added 12 points and Josh Christopher 11 for the Sun Devils (5-8, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference), whose other conference win came Dec. 3 at Cal. ASU has had five league games games postponed and a nonconference game cancelled.
Matt Bradley, in just his second game back after a five-game layoff for a sprained ankle, scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (7-11, 2-9), who have lost three straight. Andre Kelly added 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Martin sandwiched a pair of layups around a Marcus Bagley basket in a 6-0 surge that finally put ASU up for good, 60-56 with 7:02 to play. Christopher, who made ASU's only 3-pointers with three in the second half, made it 65-59 with 4:19 left.
Bradley scored 11 of Cal's last nine points, keeping the game close as ASU missed three free throws in the last 1:40, including the front end of a 1-and-1.
The Sun Devils shot 50% (28 of 56) but were only 3 of 14 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 from the foul line.
Cal only shot 39% but hit seven triples and dominated the glass 43-29, with 15 offensive rebounds.
Arizona State bolted to a 17-5 lead as the Golden Bears started the game shooting 2-of-14. But with the Sun Devils up 25-13 with 6:46 left in the first half the script flipped.
Cal scored nine straight points and turned that into a 17-4 run, taking a 30-29 lead into the break on Kelly's layup with just less than a minute to go.
The Golden Bears made 8 of 14 shots in the last 6 1/2 minutes while the Sun Devils were 1 of 9. Cal only shot 35% but had a 27-14 rebounding advantage, 12-1 on the offensive glass. Arizona State was 0 for 6 behind the arc.
Cal goes to Arizona on Saturday while Stanford visits Arizona State.
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Pacific 49
SPOKANE, Wash. — Top-ranked Gonzaga had struggled a bit in beating two of the best teams in the West Coast Conference the previous week in Pepperdine and Saint Mary's, so head coach Mark Few pushed his squad to step up its defense. The undefeated Zags did just that.
Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as Gonzaga smothered Pacific 95-49 last Saturday night for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.
Gonzaga (15-0, 6-0 WCC) won its 47th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.
Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific (5-3, 2-2), which tried to play its slowdown game but was undone by poor shooting. Gonzaga shot 49% while Pacific made just 27.9% of its attempts, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range. The Tigers lead the WCC in scoring defense at 61.4 points per game, but could not stop the Zags.
Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire did not hold a virtual news conference after the game. He guided the Tigers to 23 wins last season, the program’s most since 2013.
Pacific’s game at Santa Clara on Thursday was postponed. The Tigers are to visit BYU on Saturday afternoon.
Women
No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington State 49
PULLMAN, Wash. — There is perhaps no other team in the Pac-12 that has been as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the Stanford Cardinal. Despite the constant travel, subpar practice conditions and dropping back-to-back games to Colorado and UCLA earlier this month, things are finally starting to look up.
Stanford won Wednesday night for its second straight victory of 20 or more points. What’s more, the sixth-ranked Cardinal will return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado after several months away from their home stadium.
“Our team is ecstatic. We have been living in a hotel since basically November,” said Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer. “The wear and tear on people, the being in hotels and being on buses, practicing in high school gyms, no power in the gym and it is dark. No other team except for maybe our men’s team has been dealing with what we are dealing with and we are absolutely thrilled to go back to Maples and it is just we want to play well this weekend so we can be back in our gym and enjoy it.”
Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season.
Brink had five assists and five blocks to go along with her 12 points and 14 rebounds in the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars. Kiana Williams added 17 points and had five assists for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State.
This week is the first time Stanford has played two consecutive games against the same team in the regular season since 1988 vs. USC.
Washington State (8-5, 6-5) was undone by poor shooting and Stanford's smothering defense. Charlisse Leger-Walker, who entered the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring with 20.3 points per game, was held scoreless for the Cougars in the first half and finished the game with less than 10 points for the first time this season.
"I thought our defense really stepped it up," VanDerveer said. “That was really key for us.”
Stanford shot 47.6% and dominated the battle in the paint 38-26 while Washington State made just 32.8% of its attempts, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Hull and Brink combined for 25 points to help the Cardinal jump out to a 44-18 lead at the end of the first half.
The Cougars started to find the basket in the second half and managed to close Stanford's lead to 56-43 with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late.
The Cardinal are 32-0 in Pullman and have won each of their last 12 matchups with the Cougars by at least 11 points. Stanford, in the midst of five straight games against unranked competition, were to face the Cougars again on Friday in Pullman.