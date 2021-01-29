College Basketball: Delaire leads Stanford men past Arizona 73-64

“Our team is ecstatic. We have been living in a hotel since basically November,” said Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer. “The wear and tear on people, the being in hotels and being on buses, practicing in high school gyms, no power in the gym and it is dark. No other team except for maybe our men’s team has been dealing with what we are dealing with and we are absolutely thrilled to go back to Maples and it is just we want to play well this weekend so we can be back in our gym and enjoy it.”

Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season.

Brink had five assists and five blocks to go along with her 12 points and 14 rebounds in the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars. Kiana Williams added 17 points and had five assists for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State.

This week is the first time Stanford has played two consecutive games against the same team in the regular season since 1988 vs. USC.