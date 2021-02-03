 Skip to main content
College Basketball: Eaddy gets buckets late to send USC past Stanford 72-66
College Basketball

College Basketball: Eaddy gets buckets late to send USC past Stanford 72-66

USC Stanford Basketball

Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy (2) moves the ball between Stanford forward Spencer Jones, left, and guard Michael O'Connell during the second half Tuesday in Stanford.

 Associated Press

STANFORD — Evan Mobley scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and Drew Peterson scored 15 and Southern California rallied late to beat Stanford 72-66 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans led for a mere 5 1/2 minutes.

After Michael O'Connell's layup brought the Cardinal into a tie at 66 with 1:45 left, Tahj Eaddy put the Trojans up for good on a layup 27 seconds later.

On Stanford's next possession, Mobley blocked a reverse layup attempt by Oscar da Silva with 57 seconds left. After USC called a timeout, Eaddy drove, spun, and buried a 12-foot fadeaway with 29 seconds left to seal the win.

Eaddy finished with 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The Trojans struggled from behind the arc missing 13 of 17 attempts.

Jaiden Delaire scored career-high 22 points and O'Connell added a career-best 20 points for Stanford.

With the win, USC (14-3, 8-2 Pac-12 Conference) moved within a game of first-place and No. 21-ranked UCLA (13-3, 9-1). The two square off on the Trojans home court on Saturday.

Stanford (10-7, 6-5) played in Maples Pavilion for the first time this season after playing all its previous home contests in Santa Cruz due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County.

The Cardinal head to Berkeley to face Cal on Thursday.

