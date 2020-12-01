College Basketball: Masked while playing not unheard of in pandemic

It is not unusual to see players and coaches wearing masks on the sideline as the college basketball season gets going.

The DePaul and Creighton women's teams have taken it a step further: Their players are wearing masks while they are on the court competing.

“The first week I complained every day, but now it’s normal as we wear them every day in practice,” said Deja Church, a senior guard for DePaul. “It’s kind of normal now. I don’t like it, but whatever keeps us and the coaches and everyone safe is what matters most.”

The NCAA does not require masks on the court, though it recommends them on the bench along with social distancing guidance for its member schools and other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But masks are still very uncommon in organized basketball and that is unlikely to change.

DePaul head coach Doug Bruno said he took the advice of the school's medical staff. His 20th-ranked team has worn masks in every practice since Aug. 7 and played its first two games wearing them.

Creighton head coach Jim Flanery said he left it up to his players to decide whether they wanted to wear masks in games. A majority of them are wearing them.