College Basketball: No. 4 Stanford women throttle USC 92-53 in Pac-12 quarters

Stanford has now held 11 opponents to 53 points or fewer. The Cardinal ranked ninth in the nation in points allowed at 53.0 per game.

Stanford was dominant from the opening tip. USC missed its first eight shots and didn’t get its first field goal until the 4:37 mark, when Kyra White cut Stanford’s lead to 11-3. The Cardinal scored the next 10 points, extending their advantage to 21-3.

Stanford led 31-5 after scoring the first eight points of the second quarter.

“I really loved our defense coming out. We ran hard,” VanDerveer said. “We play in a very tough conference, and I think the fact that we had a lot of these games, it really got us ready for this.”

The Cardinal had 54-33 rebounding edge and 32-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Stanford’s bench outscored USC’s reserves 54-23. VanDerveer was able to give 11 players at least 12 minutes in an attempt to keep her starters fresh.

“I think tonight shows a lot about the depth of our team,” Prechtel said. “It will definitely help keep some of the players that got high minutes fresh. So it’s big for us, and it helps us moving forward into the rest of this tournament and the NCAA Tournament.”

BIG PICTURE