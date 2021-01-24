College Basketball: No. 5 Stanford women rout USC 86-59, snap rare losing streak

SANTA CRUZ — Stanford strives to be so unselfish passing the ball around it sometimes backfires.

Turnovers are still an issue with coach Tara VanDerveer, yet her Cardinal overcame those 18 mistakes by rebounding with energy and effort to create second chances and get out in transition.

Haley Jones had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kiana Williams knocked down five 3-pointers on the way to 16 points, and No. 5 Stanford bounced back from consecutive defeats and its lone two losses of the season to beat USC 86-59 on Sunday.

“I think our team responded very well. We got on the glass, I think we had 50-plus rebounds. We had a lot of different people contribute,” VanDerveer said. “We've got to take care of the ball better, that was a problem.”

Freshman Cameron Brink grabbed nine rebounds and Anna Wilson seven boards and eight points as the Cardinal held a 53-22 advantage on the glass. Stanford took control with a 16-0 run spanning the first two quarters as USC went nearly 7 minutes without scoring.

The Cardinal (12-2, 9-2 Pac-12) lost their previous two games by a combined nine points, 77-72 in overtime at Colorado last weekend then 70-66 to UCLA on Friday night.