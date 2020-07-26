College Basketball: Sac State coach tries to not think about delays

In the four months since, the pandemic has ballooned as hot spots have popped up across the country. The sports world has started to come back to life in recent weeks, starting with NASCAR and the UFC.

The other major sports followed, but the NCAA has delayed a decision about starting the fall sports seasons, including football.

College basketball, as it stands now, is slated to begin on Nov. 10. The NCAA initially looked at bumping up the start of the season to afford more scheduling wiggle room, but that was shelved as COVID-19 cases rose in dozens of states.

Basketball players, like other student-athletes, were allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts last month. Some schools halted workouts after multiple athletes tested positive for COVID-19, but others have been able to continue offseason programs with multiple health precautions in place.

Whether the season starts on time, gets pushed back or is shelved altogether will depend on what happens with the pandemic and other sports over the next four months.

The college basketball season could end up having a different look this season.