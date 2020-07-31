You have permission to edit this article.
College Basketball: Stanford's Terry remains in NBA draft
College Basketball: Stanford's Terry remains in NBA draft

P12 California Stanford Basketball

Stanford's Tyrell Terry drives around California's Matt Bradley during their Pacific 12 Conference Tournament opener March 11 in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

STANFORD — Stanford guard Tyrell Terry has decided to keep his name in the NBA draft and skip his final three seasons of college.

Terry announced his final decision on Friday. He had declared for the draft in April but said he was still considering withdrawing before the deadline.

The 6-foot-1 Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his only season at Stanford. He had the second-highest scoring average for a freshman in school history.

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said Terry’s impact on the program was “remarkable” and helped Stanford reach a higher level of play.

“His incredible growth throughout the year, on and off the court, provided him with an opportunity that he simply didn’t want to pass up,” Haase said. “We are excited that he will represent us in the NBA and are even more proud that he plans on coming back to school to get his degree. We will miss Ty, but we will never stop rooting for Ty. This is a great day for Stanford basketball.”

