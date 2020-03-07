College Cheer: Former Napa High Spiritleader Raven dancing for Stanford Dollies

Julia Raven, a 2017 Napa High graduate who was a four-year member of the Napa High Spiritleaders and Dance Department, has had an interesting career at Stanford University.

Raven is majoring in psychology with an emphasis in health and development at Stanford, with minors in education and Spanish.

Though she carried a 4.7 GPA at Napa High, with all she’s had to deal with at Stanford, some might find it amazing that she’s maintained a 4.012 GPA at one of the toughest schools in the country.

Raven’s college cheer career was cut short when she sustained a full tear of an anterior cruciate ligament in one knee and tears to both the medial and lateral meniscus, forcing her to go through nine months of heavy physical therapy.

She stayed in touch with Spiritleaders head coach Hollie Johnson, who visited her and gave her a lot of pep talks about not giving up.

Raven's determination and discipline paid off when she auditioned for the Stanford Dollies, a dance team that performs with the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band at sports events and rallies.