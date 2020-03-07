College Cheer: Former Napa High Spiritleader Raven dancing for Stanford Dollies

Julia Raven, a 2017 Napa High graduate who was a four-year member of the Napa High Spiritleaders and Dance Department, has had an interesting career at Stanford University.
Raven is majoring in psychology with an emphasis in health and development at Stanford, with minors in education and Spanish.
Though she carried a 4.7 GPA at Napa High, with all she’s had to deal with at Stanford, some might find it amazing that she’s maintained a 4.012 GPA at one of the toughest schools in the country.
Raven’s college cheer career was cut short when she sustained a full tear of an anterior cruciate ligament in one knee and tears to both the medial and lateral meniscus, forcing her to go through nine months of heavy physical therapy.
She stayed in touch with Spiritleaders head coach Hollie Johnson, who visited her and gave her a lot of pep talks about not giving up.
Raven's determination and discipline paid off when she auditioned for the Stanford Dollies, a dance team that performs with the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band at sports events and rallies.
The audition process consisted of two rounds. The first round had candidates learning two dances and having to self-choreograph a third dance for a judging panel made up of former Stanford Dollies. In the second round, she had to perform the same three dances again for the entire band and former Dollies and get interviewed by each of the band sections.
After the audition process, Raven was selected to the team.
The Dollies had a summer intensive where they lived together for a month in an alumnus’s house and learned more than 40 dance routines they would be performing all year.
The Dollies are a performance team with a rich history and sense of tradition. Once such tradition is that the current Dollies choreograph a group dance to serve as their “legacy” to future Dollies. Raven will also be choreographing an individual legacy dance.
The Dollies perform at football games, women’s volleyball matches, and men’s and women’s basketball games. One of Raven's highlights this year was performing at the football Big Game against UC Berkeley in front of 50,000 fans.
“It was an amazing rush of energy,” Raven said. “The entire Stanford band and Dollies also dress in fun costumes, which made it extra memorable."
This past winter break, Raven's dance team traveled to Pittsburgh to dance at the NCAA Women’s Final Four Volleyball Tournament. They cheered on the Stanford team and watched the Cardinal take home the national championship. Before the games each night the Dollies, put on a pep rally to promote spirit.
“The Napa High School Spiritleader program and Dance Department prepared me for all of these incredible opportunities,” Raven said.
During her junior year at Napa High, Raven’s Spiritleaders clinched the program's 10th consecutive national title in Small Varsity Pom at the National Dance Alliance Nationals and fourth consecutive International Pom title.
Raven was selected as a two-time All-American dancer at the NDA summer dance camp and was asked to audition for the NDA’s professional staff. Raven also entered in the “Distinguished Young Woman of Napa” competition, took first place, and went on to also win the fitness division award at the state level.
“My coach, Hollie Johnson, prepared me in every way to be successful,” Raven said. “She gave us the experience as youth cheer and dance clinic leaders as well as dance club officers. She shared her passion for dance, fitness and nutrition and included character education that helped shape who I am today.”