As a member of both the UC Irvine women's cross country and track and field teams, Justin-Siena alumnus Hannah Chau had a whirlwind of commotion to deal with during her freshman year of college.
The Napa Valley Register’s 2017-18 Napa County Female Athlete of the Year juggled acclimating to a new environment, a tough course load of pre-med classes, and a consistent diet of athletic training while etching herself into the UCI record books.
“The program offers a summer training program, so I got there early and that helped me adjust to living in the dorms before school even started,” Chau said. “But as far as school, I feel like it was the same as every other college student. You just have to learn to manage your time and balance all of the fun, all of the work and all of the change.”
Just as her environment changed, her role on the track and field team was transfigured as Chau went from a record holder in the 1600- and 3200-meter races at Justin-Siena to running 5,000- and 10,000-meter races for the Anteaters.
In her first ever 10,000 this spring, Chau notched a 35:50.29 time – good for sixth-fastest in UC Irvine history. She would one-up her own score in the Big West Championships with a personal-best time of 35:43.62 that places her fifth all-time in the program. After running a 17:21.20 in the 5,000 the same day, Chau became the first UCI track and field member to place in both events since 2013.
“It’s actually pretty humbling and pretty exciting,” Chau said. “Just to know that I’m capable of doing that and I’m capable of adjusting to a new distance and a new type of racing is exciting. The 10K is actually my favorite event now. Even takes place over cross country.”
The 10,000, or 10K as it is often called, combines Chau’s love for cross country – her long-time favorite sport – and track and field in an event that is long for track athletes and short for cross country runners.
“With the 10K, I found a new spot that I like and that I know that I can improve on,” she said. “I don’t get a chance to run it a lot, even during the season, because there’s not many places that offer the 10K.”
Since talking to former Justin-Siena cross country coach Matt Wilkinson and learning that she wasn’t far from qualifying for nationals, Chau has made a trip to nationals her athletic goal at UC Irvine.
She will need to shave some time off her personal-best to do so, however, as the lowest qualifier at the 2019 NCAA women’s 10,000-meter race finished with a 35:35.93 mark. Weini Kelati, a sophomore runner from New Mexico, finished with the best mark in the June 6 championship with a 33:10.84 time. The all-time college record was set by Iowa State’s Lisa Koll in 2010 in 31:18.07.
“I plan to get there. I plan to keep doing what I’ve been doing and keep listening to my coaches and trusting the program,” Chau said. “I know how I race and how to race to a certain extent, but there’s so much more to learn and my coaches have dedicated years to learning different methods of training. I just need to be patient. I have a goal and I’ve seen myself progress through hard work.”
One tidbit Chau has been forced to learn through her first year in college is when to take it easy and take care of her body. As more research comes to the forefront of modern sports science, experts have noted that pushing young athletes to work tirelessly and without rest can negatively impact their longevity and in turn make them more injury-prone.
“Part of it is being gentle with myself and understanding my limits so that I can recover,” Chau explained. “You don’t want to experience that burnout, mentally or physically. I can always tell when I’m just not into my training. If I’m not mentally there, it’s pointless to run. It’s a waste of energy.
“I never really took a rest or a couple weeks off in high school and I tried that this year and am kind of doing it this summer. It’s important to recover. And I watched how my 10Ks came from a time where I had taken a week off before where that recovery is what helped me get that time.”
While Chau is more settled into the college atmosphere after a year on campus, she is still going through myriad changes.
UC Irvine track and field head coach Chris Evans is stepping down and a replacement has not yet been named. In addition, Chau just received approval to declare her major as public health science, keeping her on the pre-med track.
Considering how much she’s grown as a student-athlete in just one year of college, it could be only a matter of time before Chau blossoms into a full-on star.