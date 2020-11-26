College Football: A different Big Game for Cal and Stanford

BERKELEY — This Big Game will be drastically different for so many reasons.

California and Stanford come into the rivalry matchup both winless for the first time. They're also playing on a Friday in another first, just the third game for each team when it should be the fourth.

The teams have dealt with cancellations because of the coronavirus, the Cardinal losing out on playing last week's scheduled home game with Washington State while the Golden Bears will finally get to play their first game at Memorial Stadium after the Nov. 7 opener with Washington didn't happen. Stanford quarterback Davis Mills had to sit out the opener at Oregon because of a testing mistake.

“We love our fans and we wish that they could be out at the games and enjoying being at the stadium and being around their friends and family as well,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “It’s just one of those things that none of us have control over right now to a degree and so we understand that. We understand people are making sacrifices and we want to be maybe a part of their life that brings them some joy and by how we play giving them something to cheer for. Obviously, the Big Game means a lot to so many people.”