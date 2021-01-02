College Football: Alabama, Ohio State meet in Playoff again

The Buckeyes had three regular-season games canceled because of virus issues after the Big Ten didn’t start its season until late October. The league altered its rules to let them represent the East Division in the conference championship game after only five regular-season games, instead of the six that had been initially mandated.

That Ohio State even got to play at all was surprising after the Big Ten canceled its fall season in August only to reverse course in September,

"With everything this team has been through this last 10 months or so, I’m just so happy for this group of guys,” Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said.

Alabama opened as a touchdown favorite over Ohio State, riding a prolific offense that features two Heisman Trophy finalists.

DeVonta Smith, the favorite to win the Heisman next week, caught three touchdown passes from fellow finalist Mac Jones against Notre Dame.

Smith had seven catches for 130 yards, while Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards.

“Smitty has done as much for our team as any player could do for any team,” said Saban, who will be looking for his sixth national championship with Alabama and seventh overall.