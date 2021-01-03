College Football: Antioch's Harris leads Tide's call for racial justice

Sarkisian said he's grown as a person since then and is ready to step back into the spotlight at Texas.

“I’m proud of the work that I’ve done (in treatment). But I will say when you battle what I battle, you have to work on it every day,” he said.

Outback Bowl: Mississippi 26, Indiana 20

TAMPA, Fla. — Even before Mississippi took the field Saturday, the Rebels felt good about the direction they're headed. Head coach Lane Kiffin was rewarded with a new contract despite having only been at the school one season. There also was no guarantee one of the nation's lowest-ranked defenses would be able to slow down No. 7 Indiana enough to ensure the team's first non-losing record since 2017.

“It’s really only up from here," quarterback Matt Corral said Saturday after throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns to pace a 26-20 victory that ruined the finish to surprising Indiana's breakout season.

Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels (5-5) ahead for good with 4:12 remaining and the Ole Miss defense, which allowed 535.7 yards and 40.3 points per game during the regular season, came through with one more stop to clinch the school's first bowl win since beating Oklahoma State in the 2016 Sugar Bowl.