College Football: AP source: Big Ten expected to let Ohio State play for title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten athletic directors support removing the conference's six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible to play for the league championship, and a vote is expected Wednesday to make it official, The Associated Press has learned.

Removing the minimum would clear the way for No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) to play in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19 against No. 15 Northwestern.

A person with knowledge of the Big Ten's discussions told the AP on Wednesday that before the rule can officially be changed it must be voted on by ADs, senior women's administrators and presidents.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its internal discussions public.

The conference determined before the season that teams would have to play six of their eight scheduled games to qualify for the championship game. But Ohio State — No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the conference's best team — has missed three games because of COVID-19 issues, leaving it one short.

Movement on the rule Wednesday came a day after Michigan, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, leaving college football without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.