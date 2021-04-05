College Football: Barriere's 3 TD passes help E. Washington beat UC Davis

DAVIS — Eric Barriere threw two of his three touchdowns to Tamolo Limu-Jones, including a 77-yarder in the third quarter, and Eastern Washington never trailed in its 32-22 win over UC Davis on Saturday in a matchup between two of the top teams in the FCS.
Barriere was 30-of-41 passing for 392 yards and added 43 yards rushing on six carries. Limu-Jones finished with 10 receptions for 154 yards.
Eastern Washington (4-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll, opened the game with a 13-play, 68-yard drive capped by Seth Harrison's 27-yard field goal. Barriere threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Stell Jr. and hit Limu-Jones for a 21-yard score to give the Eagles a 16-0 lead late in the first half.
Trent Tompkins, one of three players to throw at least two passes for UC Davis (3-2, 3-2), connected with Carson Crawford for a 6-yard TD make it 22-15 late in the third quarter. Wide receiver Freddie Roberson lined up in the backfield, took the handoff and sliced through the Aggies defense on a 42-yard scoring run to open the fourth.
Thompkins finished 5-of-9 passing for 52 yards and added nine carries for 60 yards, including a 2-yard TD with 11:11 to play.
Harrison capped the scoring with a 22-yard field goal with 5:34 to play.
The 11th-ranked Aggies were outgained 563-397 in total offense.
Davidson snaps San Diego's streak
SAN DIEGO — Tyler Phelps threw three touchdown passes to lead Davidson to a 31-25 victory over San Diego on Saturday, ending the Toreros' 39-game league Pioneer Football League win streak.
San Diego (3-1, 2-1 PFL) would have broken the Football Championship Subdivision record with a win against Davidson (4-1, 3-0).
Phelps' 27-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Staples stretched the Wildcats' lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter. The Toreros pulled to 28-25 with 8:30 remaining, but Caden Bonoffski kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:25 left that capped a 13-play drive.
Mason Randall then threw an interception near midfield three plays later on the Toreros' ensuing series.
Phelps was 10-of-15 passing for 189 yards and also threw a touchdown pass each to Bradyn Oakley and Satchel Moore. Dylan Sparks added 133 yards rushing on 19 carries, including an 83-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats' second play from scrimmage.
Randall completed 24 of 44 passes for 269 yards and had two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
The Toreros tied Duquesne’s mark of 39 consecutive league victories two weeks ago with a 27-13 triumph over Butler. Duquesne set its mark in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference from 1999-2006. San Diego’s last PFL loss was a 13-12 setback at Dayton on Oct. 10, 2015.
Cal Poly cancels rest season
Cal Poly has opted out of the remainder of its spring football season, the school said March 29.
Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman said the decision was made because of a high number of serious, season-ending injuries to players and because many seniors decided to defer spring quarter enrollment to the fall so they can play a full season.
Out of a roster of 110 student athletes, Cal Poly would have had only 49 available to play on Saturday, below Big Sky minimum requirements, a statement said.
Cal Poly’s 2020-21 spring season included the second half of winter quarter and the first three weeks of spring quarter, which began Monday.
The team began preparing for the season on Jan. 29 but a few days later COVID-19 protocols forced a 17-day shutdown that delayed its first two games.
The 0-3 Mustangs lost to Southern Utah 34-24, were run over by UC Davis 73-24 and again by Eastern Washington 62-10.
The decision to opt out of the remainder of the season canceled Saturday’s road game at Northern Arizona and home games against UC Davis and Weber State.
The 2021 fall season begins Sept. 4 at the University of San Diego.