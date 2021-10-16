College Football: Borghi leads Washington State over Stanford 34-31

Jones said Stanford cannot dwell on the loss.

“We gotta move forward, continue to push ourselves, and get back healthy. I know we’ve got the pieces we need to win games,” he said.

ROLOVICH-VACCINE

Rolovich said he does not know what will happen next week, but he has gotten used to the uncertainty after months of speculation about his future. He said he is waiting for a message from Athletic Director Pat Chun regarding his future. “I believe this is gonna work out in the right way,” Rolovich said, adding that meant him remaining as coach of the Cougars. “I got faith in it.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: After playing four of their first seven games on the road, the Cardinal play four of the next five at home. The Cardinal seemed to have control when they scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter, but could not hold the lead.

Washington State: The Cougars are playing the best football of Rolovich's two-year tenure.

UP NEXT

Stanford has a bye next Saturday before hosting Washington on Oct. 30.

Washington State hosts BYU next Saturday in its final nonconference game, possibly with a different head coach.