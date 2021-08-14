College Football: BYU's NIL deal could test limits

“The whole mindset wasn’t to try to get a recruiting advantage or anything," Sitake said. “It was just to do what we thought was right and to help the walk-ons on this team.”

But Holmoe didn't refute the idea that this could benefit BYU.

“Are we saying that people in collegiate football these days are not looking for competitive advantages? That’s like the essence of athletics is competitive advantage,” said Holmoe, who played seven season in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s. “Competitive advantage exists in life. It’s called creativity. You come up with good ideas that give you a competitive advantage.”

To satisfy their contracts with Built, BYU football players must wear a decal with the company's logo on their practice helmets and make at least one appearance at a company event.

Walk-ons are required to make two appearances and promote the company on social media.

Holmoe said BYU did not negotiate the deal with Built Brands CEO Nick Greer, who is a friend of Sitake's, but it was vetted by the school’s general counsel and president.