College Football: Cal and Washington meet for 100th time to open Pac-12 play

SEATTLE — Head coaches Justin Wilcox of California and Jimmy Lake of Washington both finished off the nonconference portion of their schedules with major unknowns.

For Wilcox, it’s worries on the defensive side. For Lake, it’s concerns about the offense.

The two coaches hope to start gaining some clarity beginning Saturday night when the Golden Bears and Huskies meet in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams.

Both teams picked up their first wins of the season last week, with Washington (1-2) routing Arkansas State 52-3 and California (1-2) knocking off Sacramento State 42-30. They were games both teams should have and did win with ease but still didn’t resolve the issues that emerged the first two weeks.

California's defense couldn’t stop Nevada’s late rally in the opener then gave up three touchdowns of 30 yards or more and allowed 20 second-half points in a loss to TCU in Week 2. Washington’s offense, meanwhile, slogged to just seven points in the opening loss to Montana and managed a measly 10 points in the Week 2 loss at Michigan.

“We just have to execute better,” Wilcox said. “Right now we’re playing much better in the first quarter than we are the rest of the game.”