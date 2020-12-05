College Football: Cal cleans up mistakes, beats No. 21 Oregon for first win

Garbers completed 10 of his first 13 passes and wound up 20 of 32 for 183 yards for the Golden Bears (1-3), who had an extra-point attempt blocked in the waning moments of a 24-23 loss to rival Stanford in the Big Game last Friday on their home field.

Nikko Remigio's 28-yard TD in the third was his longest reception of the season and his six catches were a season high. Makai Polk also made six receptions and Cal's defense stopped the Ducks on fourth-and-1 at the Bears 18 early in the final quarter. Kuony Deng forced the late fumble by Johnny Johnson III that Iosefa recovered.

“Just being the second guy there I just wanted to get an opportunity to spit it out, and luckily it happened," said Deng, who had the first two forced fumbles of his career.

Shough wound up 14 of 26. He lost a fumble after he throwing two interceptions in last week's loss to Oregon State.

The Ducks dropped 12 spots from ninth in the AP poll this week. Losing to the Beavers cost Oregon whatever shot it had at a spot in the College Football Playoff after the team had been ranked 15th in the first CFP rankings.

A holding penalty by JH Tevis and Josh Drayden's illegal block on Oregon's second offensive series moved the Ducks to Cal's 8, but they had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Henry Katleman.