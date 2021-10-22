College Football: Cal finding encouraging signs heading into Colorado game

BERKELEY — Even though his team has lost five of its first six games, California coach Justin Wilcox has been encouraged by how the Golden Bears have responded to the adversity.

Cal is off to its worst start since Wilcox took over in 2017 and will need to make a remarkable turnaround over the final month and a half to avoid missing out on a bowl game for a second consecutive season.

“Everybody is obviously frustrated and disappointed,” Wilcox said. “Nobody expected us to be here in terms of what our win-loss record is. We have a chance to play a lot more football and finish the season right. We have a very, very strong group of leaders on the team who care a great deal about their football experience, their teammates and our team.”

The Bears (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) get their first crack at turning their fortunes around against Colorado on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Cal’s record could easily be much better. Four of its five losses have been by a touchdown or less, including a 24-17 defeat at Oregon on Oct. 15. The Bears fell two yards shy of forcing overtime in that game when quarterback Chase Garbers threw an incompletion on fourth-and-goal from the 2.