College Football: Cal fires two coaches before Big Game

BERKELEY — California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak.

The Bears rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).

"I felt these changes to our coaching staff were needed and made them with the best interest of our football program in mind,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “We thank Bill and Angus for their contributions and the investments they made in Cal football, and we wish them all of the best in their future endeavors.”

Cal has two games left, both at home. The Bears face rival Stanford on Saturday and finish the season against No. 16 UCLA on Thanksgiving weekend.

Musgrave and McClure were both in their third seasons with Cal.

Musgrave, a former Oregon quarterback, spent two decades in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before landing at Cal in 2020.

Little at stake in Big Game

Stanford (3-7, 1-7 Pac-12) and Cal (3-7, 1-6) head into Saturday night's annual Big Game reeling after blowout losses eliminated both from bowl contention.

This marks the first meeting between the Bay Area rivals since 2000 where neither team has a chance at a bowl. It's also the first time since 1997-98 that Cal and Stanford will both have losing records in back-to-back seasons.

Stanford has won 10 of the last 12 games in the series, but Cal won 41-11 last season. The Bears are seeking their first home win in the series since 2008.

Stanford leads the overall series, 65-49-11

Key matchup

Stanford's run D vs. Cal's running game. The Cardinal have been gashed this season in the running game, ranking 128th in the country allowing 222.2 yards per game and 130th with 5.99 yards per carry. Cal managed just 9 yards rushing last week against Oregon State, the fewest in any game for the Bears since they had minus-40 vs. Washington in 2017. The Bears have been held to fewer than 75 yards rushing in six straight games.

Players to watch

Stanford: QB Tanner McKee is coming off one of his worst games when he went 11 for 23 for 155 yards last week at Utah. McKee has thrown for one TD over his last five games after having 10 in the first five this season.

California: WR J.Michael Sturdivant is one of the top performing freshmen in the country. He leads all freshman in receptions (55), is tied for second in touchdown catches (six), third in yards receiving (615).

Facts and figures

Stanford has won 10 of the last 12 games in the series but Cal won 41-11 last season. ... The Bears are seeking their first home win in the series since 2008. ... This is the 40th anniversary of “The Play” when Cal shocked Stanford with a kick return TD on the final play of a 25-20 win that featured several laterals and the Stanford band on the field. ... Stanford has allowed at least 500 yards in three straight games and five times this season. ... Cal has lost six straight conference games in a single season for the first time since going 0-9 in Pac-12 play in 2013. ... The Bears fired OC Bill Musgrave and OL coach Angus McClure after being held to 10 points or less for the fourth time in the past two seasons.