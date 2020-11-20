College Football: Cal ready for its Saturday debut, visiting OSU

California played a much-needed impromptu game last week, but the outcome wasn’t what the Golden Bears had hoped. Little has gone the team's way this season.

Heading to Corvallis on Saturday, Cal (0-1) looks to rebound against winless Oregon State.

Moments after Sunday's 34-10 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, California defensive end Zeandae Johnson was already looking ahead to the Beavers.

“You just watch it," Johnson said. "We’re going to go in and we’re going to watch the film. Then after we watch the film we’re going to put that to bed and get working on Oregon State.”

Cal's season has been a series of setbacks. Statewide and local regulations hampered the Golden Bears' ability to practice before the start of the season, and then a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing forced the cancellation of the season opener at home against Washington.

It appeared that Cal would be on the sidelines again last week when opponent Arizona State had an outbreak and had to cancel. But head coach Justin Wilcox got together with pal Chip Kelly, head coach at UCLA, and within some 48 hours put together a game at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

The resulting loss stung, but at least it was a game.