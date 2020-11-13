College Football: Cal to play at UCLA on Sunday after their Saturday foes cancel due to virus

Later Friday, Utah determined it didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the UCLA game because of positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting isolation of players under contact tracing protocols.

The Pac-12 said the canceled games will be declared no contests. It’s Arizona State and UCLA’s first cancellation of the year. The Sun Devils lost to USC 28-27 last weekend. UCLA lost to Colorado 48-42 last weekend.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham had said earlier this week that the Utes were teetering on the edge of not having enough players available.

“Every day is different,” Whittingham said. “We could get a few more positives this week and that could knock us out for this weekend, so it is a day-to-day thing. We are doing our best to play the game, but if we lose many more guys this week, it may be a situation where we are not able to.”

It’s the second straight week that the Pac-12’s abbreviated six-game schedule has been interrupted. The Utah-Arizona and California-Washington games were both canceled in Week 1.

The 66-year-old Edwards said in a statement that he and his family are fine and encouraged fans to take the virus seriously.