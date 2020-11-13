College Football: Cal's second game canceled, too

Arizona State's home game against California on Saturday has been canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests among Arizona State's players and coaching staff, including head coach Herm Edwards.

The school said Friday that the positive tests put the football team below 53 available scholarship players, which is the minimum allowed according to the league's cancellation policy.

“The cancellation of a game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it is the right decision under the circumstances,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “In every case we continue to consider the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes as our number one priority.”

The Pac-12 said the game will be declared a no contest. It's Arizona State's first cancellation of the year. The Sun Devils lost to USC 28-27 last weekend.

The 66-year-old Edwards said in a statement that he and his family are fine and encouraged fans to take the virus seriously.