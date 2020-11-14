College Football: Colorado holds off Stanford behind Noyer's big day

Broussard followed up his stellar performance against UCLA (187 yards, three touchdowns) with 121 yards on 27 carries.

Noyer had touchdown throws of 54 and 34 yards in the second half. He also scored on a 10-yard run after a perfectly executed fake to Broussard.

Stanford trailed by 19 early in the fourth quarter but rallied and pulled within a field goal when Mills connected with Scooter Harrington on a 1-yard touchdown.

After Mills’ two-point conversion pass to Tucker Fisk made it 35-32, the Cardinal attempted an on-sides kick that was recovered by Colorado’s La’Vontae Shenault.

Atoning for his past errors

Toner had a much better afternoon than he did a week earlier in Eugene when he went 0-for-4, matching his total for misses from 2019. The Stanford kicker drilled a 48-yarder to cap the Cardinal’s first drive, then made tries from 33 and 28 yards in the second quarter.

The takeaway