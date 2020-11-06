College Football: Cristobal coy about starting QB for Oregon against Stanford

“That is kind of a blessing going up there and just being able to communicate all of our calls, not really having to come up with those hand signals or silent cadences. Hopefully it will calm down a bunch of our young guys,” said Mills, who called Autzen's normal decibel level “crazy."

It's going to be a bit eerie for the Ducks.

“It’s just up to the players, you know, to bring our own energy, your own juice,” Oregon running back CJ Verdell said. “Fans definitely add the atmosphere to it, but at the end of the day we’re going there to go out there on the field and play football.”

MOMENT OF REFLECTION?

Cristobal was excited about opening the season but said he learned a bit about himself during the long layoff.

“When you have something like this and all of a sudden it just stops, it’s taken away — and for the right reasons, we’re all going through something in the country right now and we get it — but it’s very difficult because you just identify with it at this time of year. It consumes your entire existence and all of a sudden it helped me realize what a boring human being I actually am,” he joked.

OUT