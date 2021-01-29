College Football: Ex-NFL players hold mentoring sessions with prospects

MOBILE, Ala. — Senior Bowl players are spending their days this week meeting with NFL teams and getting practice instructions from NFL coaches. They get a different sort of tutorial in the evenings.
Former NFL players including Tony Richardson and Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams serve as mentors for the prospects ahead of Saturday's game. This year, that means virtual sessions on Wednesday and Thursday that are meant to help them adjust to life in the league — including handling the financial windfall some can expect.
“There will be some guys that are first-rounders and that first check could be $2 million and you’re looking at it like, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I going to do with this?’” said Richardson, a fullback who played 17 seasons among four NFL teams.
He didn't face that problem coming out of Auburn in 1994 as an undrafted free agent, making $65,000 on the practice squad and feeling “rich.” Then Richardson learned about taxes and that the checks had to stretch out through the year, not just the season.
Most of the Senior Bowl players will make plenty more than that, and face a different set of challenges.
“It’s just making sure you have the right people around you, because we always tell these young people that once you sign that first NFL contract, you become a corporation,” Richardson said. “And every corporation has different people that work for your corporation.”
That means tasks like hiring a financial advisor, an accountant and someone to help project their desired image. Richardson said he still texts Las Vegas Raiders fullback and 2019 Senior Bowl alum Alec Ingold before each game and watches his film.
The NFL said former players participating in the virtual sessions at the East-West Shrine Game included Shaq Barrett, Nate Burleson, Cris Carter, Nick Mullens, Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff and Justin Simmons. The sessions were also conducted ahead of the East-West Shrine Game last week.
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who is leading the American team at the Senior Bowl, said those off-the-field lessons and counsel are “really, really important.”
“When I was 21-22 years old, I didn’t all of a sudden get a bunch of money,” Rhule said. “A lot of these guys are going to make a lot of money, and the decisions that they make will affect their future.
“They’ll build their future with the decisions that they make. I think there’s a responsibility from all of us to impart wisdom.”
Rhule said he spends part of team meetings discussing “what it truly means to become a pro.”
Williams, now a pastor in St. Louis, wants to convey his own experience with seeing other players burdened by money issues and “undue pressure” from family and friends.
“Invariably, some of those guys' careers were cut short because of the distractions,” he said.
At his 2014 Hall of Fame speech, Williams recalls encouraging young players to “begin with the end in mind” and to sit down and envision what they want to accomplish on and off the field.
HIs other point, he said, “is to die empty, meaning exhaust your potential.”
“If the first one is not done, there's a high probability the second one won't be done,” Williams said.
Richardson said the message is typically well received, even by some players who behave as if they're not paying attention.
“If one or two guys walk out of that room learning something or opening their eyes to make better decisions or take care of themselves better, then it was well served,” Rhule said. “I think it’s great. I think it’s a responsibility we have when we’re working with young people.”
Players who opted out look to shake off rust
Former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman hasn’t played in a game in about 400 days since first switching schools and then opting out of the 2020 season.
Newman is hardly alone among the players trying to shake off the rust after long layoffs leading up to Saturday's Senior Bowl for senior NFL prospects.
A number of the Senior Bowl players had shortened seasons or none at all because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some chose to opt out of the season and start preparing for the draft — including Newman, Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins and Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.
Others had their seasons postponed to spring or their teams played few games, if any.
The lack of 2020 game film makes this week, and Saturday's game, more important than usual.
“If there ever was a year when playing in the game was important, it would be this year to see how you play with the bullets flying,” said Carolina Panthers and American team head coach Matt Rhule. “What do you do?”
It will be Newman's first live game action since the Pinstripe Bowl against Michigan State on Dec. 27, 2019. He passed for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns against 11 interceptions that season.
Then Newman captured considerable headlines by transferring to Southeastern Conference power Georgia, where he was expected to start before choosing to opt out of the season.
“There was definitely some rust,” Newman said.
He said his family's input was the biggest factor in his decision to opt out despite some criticism from Georgia fans on social media.
“No regrets of not playing this season,” Newman said. “Still love DawgNation regardless of all the stuff that I get via Instagram. Still got love to that family. Still got love for the fans.”
One American team member praised Newman's practice week.
“I think he’s shown that he can play with some of the best people in the country,” said Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. "I feel like he’s been super efficient both in the run and the pass game.
“Being able to handle both the run and the pass game, I think that was definitely something that a lot of people were coming out here to see with so much time off. But I think he’s done a really good job.”
There are number of players at the Senior Bowl returning after long absences from the field.
Sage Surratt, a former Wake Forest teammate of Newman, also opted out of the season after racking up 1,001 receiving yards in nine games in 2019.
Collins also sat out after having 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Collins faced questions about his rationale from some NFL teams.
“I came back for my senior year and they ended up canceling the season (opener) against Purdue and nobody could tell me or knew the next time we would play, and I felt like I was in No Man’s Land,” Collins explained. “So I sat down with my family and had to make a business decision.”
Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen only played in two games after attempting to return from a knee injury sustained in November 2019.
A number of small-school prospects had their seasons moved to the spring, not optimal for players preparing for the draft.
That group at the Senior Bowl includes offensive linemen Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State), David Moore (Grambling State), Quinn Meinerz (Wisconsin-Whitewater) and Spencer Brown (Northern Iowa), along with Northern Iowa defensive lineman Elerson Smith.
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby was expecting to finally be the go-to receiver but only recorded stats (six catches) in two games, missing one game with an injury and the finale because of a family issue. The Sun Devils have had receivers — N'Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk — drafted in each of the past two first rounds.
Darby trained in Las Vegas for the Senior Bowl and the now-canceled combine.
“A lot of things are clicking back,” said Darby, who averaged 19.9 yards per reception with eight touchdown catches in 2019. “It’s kind of like riding a bicycle. You haven’t ridden in a long time but once you get on it, you might fall a little bit to start off, but after you get going you get going.”
Rhule believes it was a smart decision for these players to participate in the Senior Bowl, no matter how rusty they might have been. He still wants to hear the reasons behind any decisions to opt out.
“I think opting out is just like transferring to me,” Rhule said. “It’s just like any other personal decision. I just always want to understand why. COVID has affected everyone so differently that I’m not here to judge anyone on their reaction to it. But it’s always big decisions.”