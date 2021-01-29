College Football: Ex-NFL players hold mentoring sessions with prospects

“No regrets of not playing this season,” Newman said. “Still love DawgNation regardless of all the stuff that I get via Instagram. Still got love to that family. Still got love for the fans.”

One American team member praised Newman's practice week.

“I think he’s shown that he can play with some of the best people in the country,” said Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. "I feel like he’s been super efficient both in the run and the pass game.

“Being able to handle both the run and the pass game, I think that was definitely something that a lot of people were coming out here to see with so much time off. But I think he’s done a really good job.”

There are number of players at the Senior Bowl returning after long absences from the field.

Sage Surratt, a former Wake Forest teammate of Newman, also opted out of the season after racking up 1,001 receiving yards in nine games in 2019.

Collins also sat out after having 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Collins faced questions about his rationale from some NFL teams.