College Football: Former Cal quarterback Taylor hired as Stanford head coach

STANFORD — Stanford hired Troy Taylor on Saturday to replace David Shaw as head coach and lead a Pac-12 program that has fallen off dramatically recently, with three losing seasons in the last four years.

Taylor, 54, has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic.

Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word.

“The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President (Marc) Tessier-Lavigne, Provost (Persis) Drell and (athletic director) Bernard Muir,” Taylor said in a statement. "I believe that Stanford football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”

Shaw stepped down last month after 12 seasons following the final game of a 3-9 season. The winningest coach in school history was struggling to change the trajectory of a program that was the predominant team in the Pac-12 during the first half of his tenure.

Stanford's downfall coincides the loosening of transfer rules across major college football. The elite academic school is not able to add to its roster through transfers as easily as most of its competition in the Pac-12 and nationally.

Taylor, a native Californian, played quarterback for Stanford's rival, Cal, and had a short NFL career in the early 1990s before getting into coaching at the high school and college levels.

“Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football," Muir said in a statement. “Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths. He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads.”

Taylor was offensive coordinator at Utah in 2017-18 before landing his first head coaching job at Sacramento State in 2019.

Incarnate Word rallies past Sac State, 66-63

Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes to break a Football Championship Subdivision record and ran for two scores as seventh-seeded Incarnate Word rallied last to beat second-seeded Hornets in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs in Sacramento on Friday night.

It was the highest scoring FCS playoff game in history and Scott, who set a FCS record with his 59th touchdown pass of the season, was the difference as the Cardinals (12-1) handed the Hornets (12-1) their first loss. Incarnate Word will take a nine-game win streak on its road trip to play No. 3 seed North Dakota State in the semifinals next weekend.

Scott, in his seventh season of college football with five different teams, surpassed the 57 touchdowns that Jeremiah Briscoe threw for Sam Houston State in 2016. Scott has at least one more game to catch NCAA all-time leader Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky who threw 62 in 2021. LSU's Joe Burrow had 60 TD passes in 2019.

Scott scored on a 64-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and UIW upped its lead to 45-34. Sac State used a trick play — running back Cameron Skattebo’s 19-yard touchdown toss to Marshel Martin — to pull within four points with 12:08 left to play. Sac State recovered an onside kick, Jake Dunniway connected with Martin for a 14-yard touchdown on third-and-10 and the Hornets grabbed a 48-45 lead with 10:12 remaining.

The lead lasted 41 seconds before Marcus Cooper scored on a 67-yard run for UIW. The Cardinals sacked Asher O’Hara, the other half of Sac State's QB combo, forcing a fumble that Kelechi Anyalebechi scooped up and returned 55 yards to the end zone, for a 59-48 lead with 8:24 to go.

Sac State answered with Dunniway’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams and a two-point run by Marcus Fulcher to get within 59-56 with 4:57 left. Another successful onside kick gave the Hornets the ball at their own 43-yard line. Fulcher’s 10-yard run gave Sac State a first-and-goal at the Cardinals’ 2. After a 2-yard loss by O’Hara, Martin scored on a 4-yard tight end around and Sac State led 63-59 with 1:43 left.

That was enough time for Scott to connect with Taylor Grimes for a 21-yard touchdown and a 66-63 lead with 27 seconds left. Dunniway’s Hail Mary pass to the end zone was incomplete on the final play.

Incarnate Word dominated the second quarter, turning two turnovers into touchdown drives for a 28-17 lead at halftime.

Scott completed 19 of 31 passes for 219 yards. He carried 19 times for 166 yards. Cooper rushed 22 times for 176 yards and two scores.

Dunniway completed 19 of 32 passses for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Sac State, which was playing in its first quarterfinal. O'Hara completed 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards and a score. Fulcher carried nine times for 108 yards and a TD. Skattebo added 101 yards on 18 carries. O'Hara rushed 22 times for 87 yards. Martin caught 12 passes for 144 yards and two scores, while Williams had eight receptions for 102 yards and two scores.

Sac State ran 109 plays and piled up 738 yards of offense. UIW ran 73 plays and gained 579 yards. The Hornets won time of possession by 17:02.