College Football: Former Will C. Wood star Strong leads Nevada past Cal 22-17

Cal scored TDs on its first two drives but then stalled, going three-and-out on the next four drives. While the Bears couldn't move the ball, Nevada scored 22 straight points.

The Wolf Pack cut the deficit to 14-13 at the half on a pair of field goals from Brandon Talton and Strong's 43-yard TD pass to Dobbs.

Strong then put together an impressive drive to open the second half to give the Wolf Pack the lead for good. He completed a 17-yard pass to Cole Turner on third and 17, a 46-yarder to Tory Horton on third-and-9 and then a 16-yard TD to Cooks on the next play to make it 19-14.

“He’s just a super competitor,” Norvell said of his quarterback. “He was amazing tonight, just his will and his aggressiveness to wanting to go after these guys and stay on them. I just appreciate him so much in that regard.”

Cal then got into the red zone on the next two drives. But the Bears settled for a short field goal Dario Longhetto on the first and came up empty the next trip after Chase Garbers was sacked on third down from the 9 and Longhetto missed a 40-yard field goal.