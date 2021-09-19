College Football: Garbers leads California past Sacramento State 42-30

BERKELEY — After opening the season with a couple of tight losses, California head coach Justin Wilcox will take any sort of win — even if it was closer than he wanted against a lower-level team.

Chase Garbers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Nikko Remigio returned the second-half kickoff for a score and Cal beat Sacramento State 42-30 Saturday for its first win of the season.

“You never minimize a win,” Wilcox said. “It’s hard winning in college football, regardless of who you’re playing. ... It’s good to get a win. But we all know that we need to be much, much better.”

The Golden Bears (1-2) had lost their first two games of the season to Nevada and TCU in tight contests but handled the FCS-level Hornets (1-2) to avoid their first 0-3 start in a full season since 2001. Cal also lost its first three games in last year's pandemic-abbreviated four-game slate.

Garbers led the Bears to TD drives on their first two possessions of the game on drives capped by 4-yard TD runs from Damien Moore.

Garbers got into the act himself when he connected on a 45-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hunter late in the first half and a 12-yard touchdown to Trevon Clark in the third. He also ran for a 16-yard score in the fourth.