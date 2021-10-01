College Football: Garbers thrives despite Cal's struggles

“I’m just doing whatever makes the offense successful,” said Garbers, who needs three touchdown passes to move ahead of Rodgers (43) on the Bears' all-time list.

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich isn’t even sure who he’ll have at quarterback for Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium.

Jayden de Laura began the season as the starter but hasn’t played since a leg injury two weeks ago against USC. Jarrett Guarantano played in last week’s 24-13 loss in Utah but was sacked seven times and had trouble moving the offense consistently.

“Not a real clean start to the season at the quarterback situation,” said Rolovich, whose team has scored 27 points total in its last two games. “We’ve got to look at what our guys can execute well in game situations. We are better than 13 points and 14 points in the last two games. We are better than that. We’ve got to prove it.”

IT’S BEEN A WHILE

Saturday will be the first time Cal and Washington State have played since 2019. The two teams were scheduled to face one another last year in Pullman, Washington, but the game was canceled two hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bears’ program.