College Football: German QB with 'big arm' has big plans for TCU career

When you are a German quarterback preparing to play big-time college football in America, there's going to be a learning curve.

Like the time Alexander Honig met Jim Harbaugh but hadn't known that the Michigan head coach played 14 NFL seasons.

“I only knew him as a coach at first," Honig said. “My dad told me that he played for Chicago and some other teams, and that he played for Michigan as well.”

No worries, though, because what he lacked in knowledge of gridiron history, he made up for in size, skills and potential. The 18-year-old Honig is taking his talents from Bavaria to Texas — he has committed to play at TCU on a scholarship beginning next year — with dreams of becoming an NFL QB.

Standing nearly 6-foot-6 and weighing 235 pounds with a strong arm, Honig looks the part. Sounds it, too. In fluent English, he explains that he needs to outwork competitors and win over doubters because patience may be limited for the German kid playing the most important position.

“Especially in Texas, football is like a religion down there," he said. "They don’t want to have a European losing their games."