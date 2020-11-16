College Football: Is time right for USC to hire Franklin?

AROUND THE COUNTRY

After a week spent crossing games off the schedule because of COVID-19, Saturday featured just one top-five team playing and no games matching ranked teams. The playoff race was basically put on pause ... There is not much left to say about Michigan after it was run out of the Big House by No. 13 Wisconsin. But try this: This was the Wolverines' third home loss by at least 28 points under coach Jim Harbaugh, more than the last five Michigan coaches combined. ... Kentucky paid tribute to offensive line coach John Schlarman, who died this week after a long battle with cancer, by lining up on the first play against Vanderbilt without a left guard ... Much was made about Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec facing his old team as Boston College's starter. But the matchup with the Irish turned out to be a chance for Ian Book to show Notre Dame kept the right quarterback. Over the last two weeks, Book has never played better. ... No. 10 Indiana shut out Michigan State and will go to No. 3 Ohio State next week for what will most likely be the first top-10 matchup in the history of the program. ... North Carolina's Sam Howell set a school record with 550 yards passing in a wild come-from-behind victory against Wake Forest. Howell is the most overlooked great quarterback in the country. ... With all the other Heisman contenders idle for one reason or another, Kyle Trask threw six more touchdown passes for No. 6 Florida against Arkansas. He has an SEC-record 28 through six games, one more than Tua Tagovailoa had last year and three more than Heisman winner Joe Burrow. ... Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore, whom you might remember from his end-zone antics in last year's Egg Bowl, is working on an All-America season. Moore is the first receiver in the country to break 1,000 yards after putting up 225 against South Carolina. ... Tulsa's victory against No. 19 SMU was its second against a ranked team this season. The Golden Hurricane only had two victories against ranked teams in the previous 40 years. ... It would have been interesting to see No. 11 Oregon's personnel from last season, including quarterback Justin Herbert, running the Ducks' current offense under coordinator Joe Moorhead. Oregon pulled away from Washington State after a sluggish first half.