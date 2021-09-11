College Football: Johnston catches 2 of Duggan's 3 TDs as TCU beats Cal 34-32

After starting 0-3 in their pandemic-shorted 1-3 season last year, the Bears have 0-2 starts in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1994 and 1995.

“Ultimately as a defense, we didn’t play well enough to win,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said. “We’re a few plays away from playing pretty good football.”

Cal led 19-7 after Garbers threw a 7-yard TD to Nikko Remigio. That was a play after a 68-yard catch by Trevon Clark, whose only other catch was a 54-yard TD.

“Unfortunately we didn't get the win, but feel like we made a lot of strides as a team,” Garbers said.

Evans scored for the Frogs with 11 seconds before halftime, and they opened the second half with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Johnston's 18-yard catch that gave them their first lead at 21-19.

“For us, not playing a bowl game (last season), we knew this game was a big game to find a way to win,” Patterson said. “It wasn’t pretty, especially on defense. We know we’ll play better. I think it’s a big deal.”

An early two-touchdown lead was wasted by the Bears, just like in their opener. They had plenty of missed points this time.