College Football: Jones, Stanford top No. 23 Washington 31-26

Dylan Morris was 15 of 23 passing for 254 yards for Washington. The Huskies trailed 24-3 at halftime, but scored on each of its first three second-half possessions. Sean McGrew had a pair of TD runs sandwiched around Morris’ 1-yard sneak. McGrew’s 2-yard run with 11:03 left pulled Washington within 31-23.

Trent McDuffie forced Jones to fumble on Stanford’s next drive and Edefuan Ulofoshio returned it to the Cardinal 10. But a pair of holding calls — one of which wiped out a touchdown — forced Washington to settle for Peyton Henry’s 45-yard field goal and a 31-26 deficit with 7:54 left.

The Huskies never got the ball back.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal thoroughly dominated the first half, scoring on all four possessions. The Cardinal had 270 total yards, 14 first downs, were 6 of 7 on third downs and on the one they didn’t get converted on fourth down. A week ago, Stanford had just 300 total yards on offense in its one-point win over California, and nearly topped that total in just 30 minutes against Washington.