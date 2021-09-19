College Football: McKee scores 3 TDs as Stanford beats Vanderbilt 41-23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Stanford Cardinal finally are heading home to play in front of fans in their own stadium, and they're taking a two-game winning streak with them.

Tanner McKee ran for a touchdown and threw for two more as Stanford beat Vanderbilt 41-23 Saturday night in the first meeting between the programs best known for their academics.

Stanford (2-1) started the season playing its first three games on the road, the only Power Five program this season to even play its first two straight games away from home. That's after playing the final four games of the 2020 season away from home because of the pandemic.

“It's been a long time,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said. “Was kind of being facetious at the end of the game. We have to give the guys a map to the game day locker room. We haven't been there in so long. We're excited. We're excited to finally be able to go home. It's been a long road trip.”

Vanderbilt (1-2) lost its eighth straight at home. The Commodores' last home win was Nov. 23, 2019.

Stanford took control scoring 13 points in the final 1:53 of the second quarter. The Cardinal then scored on the first possession of the third quarter for 20 points.