College Football: Michigan decides to stick with Jim Harbaugh with 5-year deal

He didn’t dampen enthusiasm with a pair of 10-win seasons, but he followed that up by averaging four losses the following three years. This all came alongside a salesmanship that stood out in the staid Big Ten: Harbaugh starred in a rap video, traveled the country for youth camps, took his team to Florida for spring break and overseas on trips, and even had a sleepover with a recruit.

It all helped his Q score, but hasn’t done much for his wins and losses.

There were questions about Harbaugh’s future well before this pandemic-altered season kicked off. In July, Harbaugh said he had been closing in on a contract extension earlier in the year until the pandemic became the top priority.

That left Harbaugh in a bit of a lurch going into the uncertain season with just two years left on his contract. When Harbaugh was on a Zoom call with reporters for the first time in three-plus months to preview the season, he said there was no update on contract talks.

“Other fish — bigger fish — to fry,” he said then.

Expectations were modest for his inexperienced team, which was ranked No. 18 and they went up some after a dominating win at then-No. 21 Minnesota.