College Football: Mills accounts for 3 TDs, Stanford beats Oregon St. 27-24

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Davis Mills passed for 292 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores to lead Stanford to a 27-24 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Austin Jones added 126 yards rushing for the Cardinal (3-2), who have been in road-warrior mentality the past three weeks.

“We’re excited,” said Mills, who completed 21 of 29 passes with no turnovers. "Obviously a win's a win. We’re going to celebrate, have a good time.”

Jet Toner’s 39-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining broke a 24-24 tie and the Cardinal defense forced a turnover to seal the victory.

“For this team to come back, being on the road these last few weeks and be on a three-game winning streak, facing all kinds of odds,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said, adding that the Cardinal's “calling card is effort, and even when we don’t play perfectly, we’re going to fight you to the end.”

The Beavers (2-4) were in position to tie or win the game on their final possession, but quarterback Chance Nolan fumbled after an 11-yard run and Stanford inside linebacker Curtis Robinson recovered at the Cardinal’s 16-yard line with 23 seconds remaining. Inside linebacker Gabe Reid forced the fumble. The play was reviewed and confirmed.