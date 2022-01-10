College Football: Napa High pep rally supports Bowers, Bulldogs before national title game

More than 100 Napa High School students and some teachers held a pep rally in the quad to support 2021 graduate Brock Bowers on Monday morning, seven hours before the University of Georgia tight end and the Bulldogs were to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The two teams met Dec. 4 in the Southeastern Conference championship game, with Alabama beating Georgia, 41-24, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Sonia Tinnon, co-president of the 2021-22 NHS Athletic Booster Club, said Grizzlies football head coach Askari Adams came up with the idea.

“It came about because Coach Adams recognizes tonight as a huge moment for Brock and knows the NHS football team and fellow student body want to show our support,” she said. “This is a fun way to get the message across that we are Napa, no matter if you are excelling at a program in Georgia or here in town. We are always connected and here to support each other.”

Bowers has played in all 14 games, with 12 starts, and leads Georgia with 52 catches for 846 yards and a school-record 12 touchdowns.

He was named First Team All-America by USA Today, ESPN, The Athletic and CBS Sports and Second Team All-American by The Associated Press, Phil Steele and PFF College Football.

“We are so excited about the pep rally at school for Brock today,” Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward said before the event. “He is doing such a tremendous job and it is just such an amazing accomplishment for him and his team. Not only was Brock an amazing student-athlete at Napa High School, but he was a great role model and teammate. As a true freshman, the fact that Brock has All-SEC and All-America honors is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment that Brock has always put into his athletic achievements. We are thrilled to honor him today as a great athlete, role model, and teammate.

“Askari realized what a huge event this was and reached out to see what we could do for him. This idea emerged and now we have leadership, Spiritleaders, and our band all involved. We’re excited to see all the black, red, and gold on our campus today!”

The results of the game were not available at press time.