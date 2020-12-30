College Football: No. 19 San Jose State faces Ball State in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. — San Jose State was unable to play on its home field most of the season due to COVID-19 restrictions and faced scrutiny over its travel plans to play Ball State in the Arizona Bowl.

The 19th-ranked Spartans have shrugged off everything that's come before them and kept on winning.

“This is such a unique time and unique situation," San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said. "Everybody is doing the best they can.”

It's worked out pretty well for the Spartans.

A team that went 1-11 just two seasons ago, the Spartans (7-0) have their best record since going 13-0 in 1939. San Jose State won its first Mountain West Conference title and first outright title since 1990 by beating Boise State 34-30 in the championship game.

The Spartans also were ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2012 and carry an eight-game winning streak into Thursday's game after closing the 2019 season with a win.

Not bad for a team that had to move six hours away just to hold training camp.