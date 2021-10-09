College Football: No. 22 Arizona State powers past Stanford for 28-10 win

“When we get off to a fast start, it puts us in a good position,” Daniels said.

Arizona State's offense stagnated in the second half, but the defense came up with the big plays when it needed.

Stanford had some early success on offense and scored when McKee hit Elijah Higgins on a 6-yard corner fade. The Cardinal stalled after that and McKee threw his first interception of the season on a pass that caromed off two players’ hands in the closing seconds of the first half.

The interception-lateral TD put Arizona State up 28-10 in the third quarter and Jordan Clark came up with Arizona State's third interception when McKee threw behind a receiver in the fourth.

“We just weren't able to finish our drives,” said Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek, who had six catches for 118 yards. “We've got to get better.”

Stanford lost kicker Emmett Kenney to what appeared to be a left hip injury sustained when he kicked an extra point after the Cardinal’s first touchdown.